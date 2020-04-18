Defiance Pilgrims took a Holy Land tour earlier this year. During the tour they stopped to take a picture with the Crecent-News at Mt. of Olives, Kidron Valley overlooking Old Jerusalem. The group of local pilgrims included: front row, from left: Gail Brown, Deb Hench, Marilyn Foldvary, Sandy Simon. Second row, from left: Pat Walter, Janice Elliott, Doreen Mohr, Bob Foldvary, Father Eric Mueller, Krys Drasiewski. Back row, from left: Ron Elliott, Susan Murphy.
Defiance Pilgrims visit Holy Land
