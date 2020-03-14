Couple takes C-N to South America

Joseph Burgei and Lorenza Lapid of Defiance, took The Crescent-News with them on a recent trip to South America. The highlight of the trip was visiting Rapa Nui (Easter Island in Chile). This picture was taken at Ahu Tongariki, with the 15 restored moai in the background. The tour included Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Christ the Redeemer, Sugar Loaf Mt. & Iguassu Falls); Argentina (Buenos Aires, Pampas, Bariloche, & Puerto Varas) and Chile (Santiago & Valparaiso).

