A group of local ladies recently made a return trip to the Las Vegas area. During the trip the group stopped off at Hoover Dam on the Nevada and Arizona border. Members of the group included: JoAnn Feeney (front left) of Defiiance, Julia Smith (front right) of Defiance, Jennifer Hahn (back left) of Defiance, Ronda Rochester (back center) of Stryker and Shelia Yoh of Defiance. Here, the group holds the Crescent-News as they straddle the bordertries to keep the Crborder of Nevada and Arizona
Who is in photo?: Front — JoAnn Feeney, Defiance, Julia Smith, Defiance — Back row Jennifer Hahn Defiance, Ronda Rochester Stryker and Shelia Yoh Defiance
Details of trip: October 2nd — 5th trip to Las Vegas, Nevada
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.