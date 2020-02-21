Defiance residents Dave and Cathy Karr (left), Dave and Martha Bidlack (center) and Nancy and Carl Stehulak recently went on a 15 day land/sea cruise to Alaska along with John & Diane Goettemoeller from Botkins and Ray and Trina Oakes from Florida. During the trip they visited Fairbanks, Anchorage, Denali, Talkeetna, Wasilla, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan. Here, the group shows off an edition of the Crescent-News while in North Pole, Alaska.
C-N at the north pole
