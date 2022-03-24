Volunteer Center will host its annual “Get Connected Volunteer Expo” on Thursday, April 28th from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Glenbrook Square Mall, 4201 Coldwater Road, in the lower level near the food court.
The Volunteer Expo offers an excellent opportunity for current volunteers or those interested in learning more about volunteering in the Fort Wayne community, to meet with area non-profits and civic based organizations. Attendees will speak directly with agency representatives, learn about their missions, goals and current volunteer needs all in one convenient location. Prospects for volunteering from home will also be available. As of this date, 45 organizations plan to be in attendance and COVID-19 precautions per Glenbrook Mall requirements will be followed.
Attendees are encouraged to register at the event to receive a goody bag and enter for a chance to win gift cards from local restaurants.
Executive Director Ani Etter states “Whether you are looking to gain new experiences, meet new people or make a difference to improving the lives of others, volunteering is the answer you looking for. The Volunteer Expo provides the opportunity to learn about your community and connect to a cause you are passionate about.”
Volunteer Center is a non-profit agency that connects volunteers with local community organizations that are in need of help. Their Signature Programs address critical disparities affecting low to moderate income households and the most vulnerable in our community.
