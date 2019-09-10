Selected as Williams County Fair royalty for 2019 were, from left, runner-up Kennedi McCain, Queen Erika Grime, Princess Alexis Firm and King Johnathan Dorston. The royalty were chosen Saturday by a number of fair judges.
Breaking News
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Commissioners discuss humane society expansion
- City Golf Tournament: Meyer claims third title
- Volleyball: DHS ups mark to 7-2 with win over Paulding
- Roof named Wauseon assistant police chief
- Northside crash
- Volleyball: PH downs county foe
- Boys golf: Miller City wins tri-match
- DHS girls soccer: Dogs tie Kenton
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.