William Bashore

Paulding — William P. (Bill) Bashore, age 89, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021.
Bill is survived by his wife, Rowena, son, Forest "Frosty" Bashore, two grandchildren: Zachary Bashore and Emily (Rylan) Yackey, and one great grandson, Henry Yackey.
Per Bill's wishes there will be no visitation or service.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Community Health Professionals Hospice, 6817 N. Ohio 66, Defiance, OH 43512.
Den Herder Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.