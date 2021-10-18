William Bashore

Paulding — William P. (Bill) Bashore, age 89, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Bill is survived by his wife, Rowena, son, Forest "Frosty" Bashore, two grandchildren: Zachary Bashore and Emily (Rylan) Yackey, and one great grandson, Henry Yackey.

Per Bill's wishes there will be no visitation or service.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Community Health Professionals Hospice, 6817 N. Ohio 66, Defiance, OH 43512.

Den Herder Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

