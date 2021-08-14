BRYAN — Williams County Community Concert Association Live On Stage has announced the return of live musical entertainment to the local stage. The concert board is pleased to schedule four outstanding concerts for their 2021-22 concert series.
The concert roster will include The Diamonds: Let’s Rock Broadway, Taylor Red (Country Trio), Black Market Trust (Five-Member Swing Band), and Terra State Brass Choir/Jazz Band directed by Bryan native, Jeff Blanchard. The first three concerts will be held in Bryan’s Arts & Education Auditorium, 120 S. Beech St. The final concert will take place at Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center St., Bryan.
The membership drive is taking place through Sept. 1. Brochures are available for potential new members by calling 419-636-3550 or 419-636-7099. Series tickets will be mailed to subscribers prior to the first concert in September.
The kick-off concert on Sept. 20 will feature The Diamonds: Let’s Rock Broadway. They will perform a brand new program featuring hits from Broadway musicals such as Jersey Boys, Grease, Mamma Mia, and Motown. The program also includes their signature hits.
Taylor Red, a rising Country girl band will appear on Nov. 18. Composed of identical triplet sisters, they are a past Dove award nominee for Country Album of the Year. The sisters are singers, songwriters, and play multiple stringed instruments.
Five world-class musicians, Black Market Trust, will take the local stage March 7. This swing band, based in California, features songs from the Great American Songbook. With intricate vocal harmonies and a dash of Rat-Pack humor, their instrumentation includes guitar, violin, bass, clarinet, saxophone and drums.
The final concert on May 1 will be Terra State Brass Choir and Jazz Band with Bryan native, Jeff Blanchard. Each ensemble consists of Terra State College students and musicians from surrounding communities. The Brass Choir plays classical, pop, and patriotic music. The Jazz Band features Latin, swing, and blues style.
