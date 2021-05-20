Wayne Trace Jacob Stouffer

Stouffer

 Haleigh Stoller

Jacob Stouffer

(Valedictorian)

Parents: Neal and Kelly Stouffer, Payne.

Activities and awards: Academic letter, Math department award, Art department award, Merit Honor Roll all four years, National Honor Society, Student Council member, football, track, musical, Blue Ribbon Workers 4-H Club, Edgerton Wesleyan youth group, served at food pantry, Easter baskets for families in need, blankets for hospitalized children, Toys for Tots, Salvation Army bell ringer.

Post high school plans: Jacob will study civil engineering at Purdue University, Fort Wayne, on a Franklin B. Walter Scholarship, a Paulding-Putnam Electric Cooperative Scholarship, a Purdue Fort Wayne T/F Scholarship, and a Grand Lodge/Masons Scholarship.

