Graduates Name: Zachery Retcher
School: Ayersville
Accomplishments: Ayersville FFA
Ohio Best Program
Future Plans: Zach will be starting flight school to pursue a career as an Ag Pilot as soon as the COVID 19 allows.
Extracurriculars: Ayersville FFA
Ohio Cattleman's Ohio Best Program
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.