Graduate's Name: Victoria Bauer
School: Fairview High School and Four County Career Center
Accomplishments: HOSA 2019 Regional Level 3rd Place in Life Support Skills and 5th Place at State Level, HOSA 2020 Regional Level 1st Place in Life Support Skills and 3rd Place at State Level. Cross Country 2019-2020 Most Improved and GMC All-Conference Academic Team for 2019-2020
Future plans: Attend Ivy Tech and study Nursing
Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Track and Field, HOSA, Drug Free Clubs of America
Favorite quote: “You can use anything Negative as fuel to push through to the POSITIVE!” From the Disney Movie Cars
Favorite memory: When in class at Four County Career Center Mrs. Robin Hill had to demonstrate to the students In “Health Careers” how to flush a toilet if the electricity is out.
Advice to future generations: Don’t take what you have for granted
Parents' Names: Ken and Suzanne Bauer
