Graduates Name: Trinity Shirk

School: Defiance

Accomplishments: Honors graduate, top 5% in class, scholar althete.

Future Plans: Attend Ohio State University

Extracurriculars: Basketball and softball

Favorite Quote: Always be happy and laugh

Favorite Memory: Pitching a perfect game freshman year.

Advice To Future Generations: High school goes by fast enjoy it.

