Graduates Name: Trinity Shirk
School: Defiance
Accomplishments: Honors graduate, top 5% in class, scholar althete.
Future Plans: Attend Ohio State University
Extracurriculars: Basketball and softball
Favorite Quote: Always be happy and laugh
Favorite Memory: Pitching a perfect game freshman year.
Advice To Future Generations: High school goes by fast enjoy it.
