Graduates Name: Trevor Morrett
School: Ayersville
Accomplishments: Went to four co for auto collision
Future Plans: To work on cars
Favorite Quote: Its whatever
Favorite Memory: Friends
Advice To Future Generations: Finish school
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Graduates Name: Trevor Morrett
School: Ayersville
Accomplishments: Went to four co for auto collision
Future Plans: To work on cars
Favorite Quote: Its whatever
Favorite Memory: Friends
Advice To Future Generations: Finish school
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.