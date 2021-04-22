Graduates Name: Suzi McBride
School: Defiance High School
Accomplishments: NSCC Presidential Award Recipient
Future Plans: Midwifery
Extracurriculars: Choir, Band, Honor Roll, National Honor Society
Parents Names: Curt (Dinger) and Lindi McBride
Graduates Name: Suzi McBride
School: Defiance High School
Accomplishments: NSCC Presidential Award Recipient
Future Plans: Midwifery
Extracurriculars: Choir, Band, Honor Roll, National Honor Society
Parents Names: Curt (Dinger) and Lindi McBride
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.