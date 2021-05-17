Summer Kayleen Lirot

Defiance High School
Accomplishments: Summer was the weather anchor for the DHS news channel called DNN!
Future Plans: Summer will be attending Owens Community College for Dental Hygiene.
Extracurriculars: Summer has been a part of the Defiance band since the 5th grade and has also played softball over the years.
Favorite Quote:
Favorite Memory:
Advice To Future Generations:
From: Mom
Congratulations Summer! You are such an incredible young lady. Keep chasing your dreams and always remember the sky is the limit! We are so proud of you.
