Summer Kayleen Lirot

Defiance High School

Accomplishments: Summer was the weather anchor for the DHS news channel called DNN!

Future Plans: Summer will be attending Owens Community College for Dental Hygiene.

Extracurriculars: Summer has been a part of the Defiance band since the 5th grade and has also played softball over the years.

From: Mom

Congratulations Summer! You are such an incredible young lady. Keep chasing your dreams and always remember the sky is the limit! We are so proud of you.

