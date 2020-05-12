Shaelyn Curtis

Graduates Name: Shaelyn Curtis

School: Defiance High School

Accomplishments: Finishing school, being a young mother

Extracurriculars: Was in chior for 4 years. Really wish I could've finished it out in my senior year.

Favorite Quote: Be you, Be safe, Love Always

Favorite Memory: When my daughter was placed in my arms.

Advice To Future Generations: Think wisely

