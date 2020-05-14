Graduate's Name: Savana Rose Rodriguez
School: Archbold High School
Accomplishments: Savana has held a position working at the Archbold Community Library throughout her high school years.
Future plans: Savana has been accepted to the University of Toledo. She plans on earning a bachelor's degree in History and earned her master's degree in Early Childhood Education. She also plans to earn a master's degree in Library Science.
Extracurriculars: Savana was a photographer for the Archbold High School yearbook for two years. She was also involved in quiz team and art club.
Favorite quote: Savana's favorite quote is from the 1986 movie Labyrinth, "It's only forever, not long at all".
Favorite memory: Savana's favorite memory from high school took place her Junior year when she and the advance art classes took a field trip to the Toledo Art Museum.
Advice to future generations: Don't waste your time on people who drag you down.
Parents' Names: Samuel & Abbigail Rodriguez
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.