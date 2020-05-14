Savana Rose Rodriguez

Graduate's Name: Savana Rose Rodriguez

School: Archbold High School

Accomplishments: Savana has held a position working at the Archbold Community Library throughout her high school years.

Future plans: Savana has been accepted to the University of Toledo. She plans on earning a bachelor's degree in History and earned her master's degree in Early Childhood Education. She also plans to earn a master's degree in Library Science.

Extracurriculars: Savana was a photographer for the Archbold High School yearbook for two years. She was also involved in quiz team and art club.

Favorite quote: Savana's favorite quote is from the 1986 movie Labyrinth, "It's only forever, not long at all".

Favorite memory: Savana's favorite memory from high school took place her Junior year when she and the advance art classes took a field trip to the Toledo Art Museum.

Advice to future generations: Don't waste your time on people who drag you down.

Parents' Names: Samuel & Abbigail Rodriguez

