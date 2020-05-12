Sasha Cruz

Graduates Name: Sasha Cruz

School: Owens Community College

Accomplishments: Majored in psychology

Future Plans: I plan to be a nurse

Extracurriculars: Choir, trainer, Powder Puff football

Favorite Quote: "No one expects the rug to be yanked out from under them; life- changing events don't usually announce themselves. While instinct and intuition can help provide some warning signs, they can do little to prepare you for the feeling of rootlessness that follows when fate flips your world upside down." -Slash

Favorite Memory: When I met Tom Hiddleston

Advice To Future Generations: Don't go to nursing school. It's a trap!

