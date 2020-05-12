Graduates Name: Sasha Cruz
School: Owens Community College
Accomplishments: Majored in psychology
Future Plans: I plan to be a nurse
Extracurriculars: Choir, trainer, Powder Puff football
Favorite Quote: "No one expects the rug to be yanked out from under them; life- changing events don't usually announce themselves. While instinct and intuition can help provide some warning signs, they can do little to prepare you for the feeling of rootlessness that follows when fate flips your world upside down." -Slash
Favorite Memory: When I met Tom Hiddleston
Advice To Future Generations: Don't go to nursing school. It's a trap!
