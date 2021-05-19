Sadie Kathleen Estle

Paulding High School

Accomplishments:

Future Plans:

Extracurriculars:

Favorite Quote:

Favorite Memory:

Advice To Future Generations:

From: Mom, Dad & Ben

Congratulations, Sadie! We are so proud of the young woman you are becoming and all that you have accomplished! We know there is much more to come! May God bless your future!

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments