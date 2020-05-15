Rylie Schuller
Graduate's Name: Rylie Schuller

School: Holgate High School

Accomplishments: Valedictorian, class president (all 4 years), National Honor Society President, Student Council President, Honor Roll, GMC scholar athlete

Future plans: THE Ohio State University majoring in Biology on a pre-med track

Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Cheerleading, Gymnastics, Track, National Honor Society, Art Club, FFA, Student Council, 4H, Student Council, St Paul Lutheran Youth Group

Favorite quote: Life is a One Time Offer-Use it Well.

Favorite memory: Participating in the state gymnastics meets in 2019 and 2020 and the International Cheerleading Competition in 2018.

Advice to future generations: Work hard and do what makes you happy!

Parents' Names: Steve and Liza Schuller

