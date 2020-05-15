Graduate's Name: Rylie Schuller
School: Holgate High School
Accomplishments: Valedictorian, class president (all 4 years), National Honor Society President, Student Council President, Honor Roll, GMC scholar athlete
Future plans: THE Ohio State University majoring in Biology on a pre-med track
Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Cheerleading, Gymnastics, Track, National Honor Society, Art Club, FFA, Student Council, 4H, Student Council, St Paul Lutheran Youth Group
Favorite quote: Life is a One Time Offer-Use it Well.
Favorite memory: Participating in the state gymnastics meets in 2019 and 2020 and the International Cheerleading Competition in 2018.
Advice to future generations: Work hard and do what makes you happy!
Parents' Names: Steve and Liza Schuller
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.