Ryan James Yeager

Defiance High School; Four County Career Center
Accomplishments: He won 1st place at the 2021 Skills USA Ohio state competition in Automotive Service Technology. He was awarded the Outstanding Senior in the Automotive Technologies at Four County Career Center. Together with his doubles partner, they were undefeated in WBL tennis season and won 1st place at the WBL tournament in 1st doubles.
Future Plans: Further his education in Automotive Service Technology.
Extracurriculars: He participated in golf, basketball, baseball, and tennis throughout his 4 years in high school.
Favorite Quote:
Favorite Memory:
Advice To Future Generations:
From: Mom and Dad
Congratulations Ryan. We are proud of you and are so excited to see where life leads you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.