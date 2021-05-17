Ryan James Yeager

Defiance High School; Four County Career Center

Accomplishments: He won 1st place at the 2021 Skills USA Ohio state competition in Automotive Service Technology. He was awarded the Outstanding Senior in the Automotive Technologies at Four County Career Center. Together with his doubles partner, they were undefeated in WBL tennis season and won 1st place at the WBL tournament in 1st doubles.

Future Plans: Further his education in Automotive Service Technology.

Extracurriculars: He participated in golf, basketball, baseball, and tennis throughout his 4 years in high school.

Favorite Quote:

Favorite Memory:

Advice To Future Generations:

From: Mom and Dad

Congratulations Ryan. We are proud of you and are so excited to see where life leads you.

