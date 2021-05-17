Raylynn Miler

Tinora High School

Accomplishments: Placed 2nd in State for FCCLA competing at National level in July

Future Plans: Further her education/training in Home Interior Design

Extracurriculars:

Favorite Quote: "Everything happens for a reason"

Favorite Memory: Ice Cream dates with Dad

Advice To Future Generations: Focus on Family more than Friends

From: Ryan & Hollie Snyder, Zachary, Kylee, Justin, Kaitlyn, Hazel & Scarlett

We are so proud of you! Can't wait to watch you make your dreams come true.

