Raylynn Miler

Tinora High School
Accomplishments: Placed 2nd in State for FCCLA competing at National level in July
Future Plans: Further her education/training in Home Interior Design
Extracurriculars:
Favorite Quote: "Everything happens for a reason"
Favorite Memory: Ice Cream dates with Dad
Advice To Future Generations: Focus on Family more than Friends
From: Ryan & Hollie Snyder, Zachary, Kylee, Justin, Kaitlyn, Hazel & Scarlett
We are so proud of you! Can't wait to watch you make your dreams come true.
