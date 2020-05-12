Graduates Name: Olivea Coble
School: Continental High School
Accomplishments: She was a member of the CHS concert and marching bands all through high school as an accomplished percussionist. Olivea played in the CHS pep band for 6 years including her junior high years, starting with the bell kit before moving on to the drum set. In her Freshman, Junior, and Senior years, she participated in the OMEA Solo and Ensemble. Olivea had also performed in the Defiance College Community Orchestra her Junior year. Aside from her musical accomplishments, she also became an active contributor to the Video Class as an editor for segments and the announcements
Future Plans: Rhodes State College for Radiography
Favorite Quote: “Take pride in how far you’ve come. Have faith in how far you can go. But don’t forget to enjoy the journey.”
—Michael Josephson
