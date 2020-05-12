Nicholas Alexander Bostelman

School: Wayne Trace High School / Vantage Vocational School

Accomplishments: BPA 2nd place in computer modeling at Region 16 competition

Studied graphic design at Vantage Vocational School

Future Plans: He will attend Shawnee State University majoring in Art & Gaming Design.

Extracurriculars: Art Club and BPA

Favorite Memory: Winning 2nd place at BPA regional competition.

