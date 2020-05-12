Graduates Name: Nicholas Alexander Bostelman
School: Wayne Trace High School / Vantage Vocational School
Accomplishments: BPA 2nd place in computer modeling at Region 16 competition
Studied graphic design at Vantage Vocational School
Future Plans: He will attend Shawnee State University majoring in Art & Gaming Design.
Extracurriculars: Art Club and BPA
Favorite Memory: Winning 2nd place at BPA regional competition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.