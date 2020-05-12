Graduates Name: Marilyn Brooke Stumbo
Profile Photo: true
School: Defiance High School
Accomplishments: 2020 Graduate. Medical Office @Four County Career Center
Future Plans: Pharmaceutical
Extracurriculars: Football Trainer, worked part-time at Jiggs Rootbeer Stand and then on to Maurices where she received an Assistant Manager Position.
Favorite Quote: Flowers will grow back even when they're stepped on and so will I.
Favorite Memory: First Cruise to Dominican Republic in 2019. Biggest memory is all the laughs, hugs, tears, late night studies, best dinners that was experienced with the best parents you could ask for.
Advice To Future Generations: To not give up and if you need help, always ask as there is always someone willing to go the extra mile.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.