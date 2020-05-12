Marilyn Brooke Stumbo
Graduates Name: Marilyn Brooke Stumbo

Profile Photo: true

School: Defiance High School

Accomplishments: 2020 Graduate. Medical Office @Four County Career Center

Future Plans: Pharmaceutical

Extracurriculars: Football Trainer, worked part-time at Jiggs Rootbeer Stand and then on to Maurices where she received an Assistant Manager Position.

Favorite Quote: Flowers will grow back even when they're stepped on and so will I.

Favorite Memory: First Cruise to Dominican Republic in 2019. Biggest memory is all the laughs, hugs, tears, late night studies, best dinners that was experienced with the best parents you could ask for.

Advice To Future Generations: To not give up and if you need help, always ask as there is always someone willing to go the extra mile.

