Graduate's Name: Mariah Jade Dunlap
School: Fairview High School
Accomplishments: Being inducted into the National Honor Society. Auditioning and earning a place in concert choir. Being on the varsity quiz bowl team that won GMC champs two years in a row.
Future plans: She will be attending Northwest State Community College on a presidential scholarship for two years with plans to transfer to a four-year university, hoping to get a degree in video game design or criminology.
Extracurriculars: Marching band, pep band, concert band, stage band, concert choir, National Honor Society, quiz bowl, reporter for The Apache newspaper, Senior War Whoop Committee
Favorite quote: "So often, that little voice inside, often in the form of gut instinct, is the one that needs to be obeyed in order for us to know the path we're meant to follow." - David Ellefson (Megadeth)
Favorite memory: The 2019 marching band trip to Disney World. I was able to spend time with my family and friends and do something I love.
Advice to future generations: Don't be afraid to be yourself. It's normal to go through phases and struggle finding yourself, so don't be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and have fun.
Parents' Names: Keith and Amy Dunlap
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.