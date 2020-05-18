Graduate's Name: Lexi Resendez
School: Four County Career Center/Defiance High School
Accomplishments: National Technical Honor Society, ECHO Guide, Career Explorer Guide, HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) National qualifier for Veterinary Science Competition
Future plans: Attending North Carolina State University in the fall to pursue an undergraduate degree in Animal Science. She will apply to a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine upon completion of the undergraduate degree to become a veterinarian for exotic pets.
Extracurriculars: Participated in job placement. Currently working at Pampered Paws Grooming and previously working at Defiance Veterinary Clinic
Parents' Names: Renee and Homer Resendez
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.