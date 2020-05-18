Lexi Resendez

Graduate's Name: Lexi Resendez

School: Four County Career Center/Defiance High School

Accomplishments: National Technical Honor Society, ECHO Guide, Career Explorer Guide, HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) National qualifier for Veterinary Science Competition

Future plans: Attending North Carolina State University in the fall to pursue an undergraduate degree in Animal Science. She will apply to a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine upon completion of the undergraduate degree to become a veterinarian for exotic pets.

Extracurriculars: Participated in job placement. Currently working at Pampered Paws Grooming and previously working at Defiance Veterinary Clinic

Parents' Names: Renee and Homer Resendez

