Landon Dockery
Jerry L. Latta

Defiance High School

Accomplishments:

Future Plans:

Extracurriculars:

Favorite Quote:

Favorite Memory:

Advice To Future Generations:

From: Mamaw

Congratulations Landon! Hope you’ll always find yourself as happy as you are today! With love and pride

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments