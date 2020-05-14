Graduate's Name: Kyla Shae Karzynow
School: Fairview High School/Four County Career Center
Accomplishments: *HOSA Vice-President Four County Career Center
*HOSA International Competitor (2 yrs)
*Honor Roll Student
*Member of Student Council
*Member of National Technical Honor Society
*Presidential Scholarship recipient through Northwest State Community College...as well as other multiple monetary scholarship awards.
*Red Cross Blood Donor
*Member of Relay for Life
Future plans: Kyla is continuing her education at Northwest State Community College to major in Nursing starting Fall 2020.
Favorite quote: Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm.
-Winston Churchill
Favorite memory: Going to Four County and getting my STNA, because it put me one step closer to becoming a nurse!
Advice to future generations: Never give up, I know with the conditions right now you may want to, but keep going! Trust me, in the end it will all be worth it!
Parents' Names: Sara Karzynow & Shura Karzynow
