Graduate's Name: Kyla Shae Karzynow

School: Fairview High School/Four County Career Center

Accomplishments: *HOSA Vice-President Four County Career Center

*HOSA International Competitor (2 yrs)

*Honor Roll Student

*Member of Student Council

*Member of National Technical Honor Society

*Presidential Scholarship recipient through Northwest State Community College...as well as other multiple monetary scholarship awards.

*Red Cross Blood Donor

*Member of Relay for Life

Future plans: Kyla is continuing her education at Northwest State Community College to major in Nursing starting Fall 2020.

Favorite quote: Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm.

-Winston Churchill

Favorite memory: Going to Four County and getting my STNA, because it put me one step closer to becoming a nurse!

Advice to future generations: Never give up, I know with the conditions right now you may want to, but keep going! Trust me, in the end it will all be worth it!

Parents' Names: Sara Karzynow & Shura Karzynow

