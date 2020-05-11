Graduates Name: Katie Keller
School: Continental
Accomplishments: Katie has completed the Early Childhood Education program at Vantage Career Center and was a part of the Continental Chapter of National Honor Society and Vantage Career Center Chapter of National Technical Honor Society. Katie serves as Class President, FCCLA co-President,and Student Ambassador. Katie has played Varsity Soccer, Varsity Basketball, JV Cheerleader, & Varsity Track. Katie has received numerous awards in soccer and track.
Katie is also a member of Bronc Busters 4-H club where she has made it to state with her horse Hershey, as well as in Wood Working & Club Leadership. In 2019, Katie placed 5th in 300m hurdles at the State Track Meet. Katie & Hershey were the 2019 Reserve Champion in Trail In Hand, was the 2019 Putnam County Horse Queen & attended Buckeye Girls State.
Future Plans: Katie’s future plans are to attend the University of Findlay where she will have dual major of K-12 Intervention Specialist & K-5 General Education as well as run track.
Extracurriculars: soccer, basketball, cheerleading,track
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.