Graduates Name: Katie Keller

School: Continental

Accomplishments: Katie has completed the Early Childhood Education program at Vantage Career Center and was a part of the Continental Chapter of National Honor Society and Vantage Career Center Chapter of National Technical Honor Society. Katie serves as Class President, FCCLA co-President,and Student Ambassador. Katie has played Varsity Soccer, Varsity Basketball, JV Cheerleader, & Varsity Track. Katie has received numerous awards in soccer and track.

Katie is also a member of Bronc Busters 4-H club where she has made it to state with her horse Hershey, as well as in Wood Working & Club Leadership. In 2019, Katie placed 5th in 300m hurdles at the State Track Meet. Katie & Hershey were the 2019 Reserve Champion in Trail In Hand, was the 2019 Putnam County Horse Queen & attended Buckeye Girls State.

Future Plans: Katie’s future plans are to attend the University of Findlay where she will have dual major of K-12 Intervention Specialist & K-5 General Education as well as run track.

Extracurriculars: soccer, basketball, cheerleading,track

