Graduate's Name: Katelyn Heinze

School: Defiance Senior High School

Accomplishments: Working part time at Lefty's, working part time at Artistic roots. Financing my first vehicle.

Future plans: Finding full time employment.

Favorite quote: "Always remember, your focus determines your reality" - Qui-Gon Jinn

Favorite memory: Flying to Florida and staying at Disney for 3 days.

Parents' Names: Julie Heinze

