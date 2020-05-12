Graduates Name: Kate Forster
School: Hicksville High School
Accomplishments: Kate has been attending Four County Career Center for her Junior and Senior years in Auto Technology. She will graduate with several ASE certifications.
Future Plans: Kate wants to continue to be in the work force for now, and see what the future holds
Extracurriculars: Kate enjoys spending time with her boyfriend Kyle, her friends and family, four wheeling, and farming.
Favorite Memory: 8th grade trip to Washington DC
