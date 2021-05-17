Karrie Smith

Fairview High School

Accomplishments: Three Sport GMC Scholar Athlete, District 7 Basketball Honorable Mention, District 7 Academic Achievement Award Basketball

Future Plans: Attend Northwest State Community College then transfer to a four year college and major in Environmental Science.

Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Basketball, Track, FCA, 4-H Camp Counselor, NHS, Student Council

Favorite Quote: Doesn't Matter. Get Better.

Favorite Memory: Success with my teammates and coaches in cross country, basketball and track.

Advice To Future Generations: Take pictures.

From: family

We are very proud of you!LoveDad, Mom, Katelyn, Jeffrey

