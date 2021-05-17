Karrie Smith

Fairview High School
Accomplishments: Three Sport GMC Scholar Athlete, District 7 Basketball Honorable Mention, District 7 Academic Achievement Award Basketball
Future Plans: Attend Northwest State Community College then transfer to a four year college and major in Environmental Science.
Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Basketball, Track, FCA, 4-H Camp Counselor, NHS, Student Council
Favorite Quote: Doesn't Matter. Get Better.
Favorite Memory: Success with my teammates and coaches in cross country, basketball and track.
Advice To Future Generations: Take pictures.
From: family
We are very proud of you!LoveDad, Mom, Katelyn, Jeffrey
