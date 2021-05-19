Karlee Marie Reed

Fairview High School/ Four County

Accomplishments:

Future Plans:

Extracurriculars:

Favorite Quote:

Favorite Memory:

Advice To Future Generations:

From: Love Mom, Grandpa and Grandma

Congratulations Karlee!! We are so proud of you and wish you all the best at Bonafide Customs upon graduation!!

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments