Kara Retcher

Ayersville High School
Accomplishments: Class of 2021 SalutatorianNational Honors SocietyMath TeamSpanish 3 Student of the Year Spanish 4 Student of the YearBiology Student of the YearEnglish Student of the year Academic Achievement AwardSoaring Scholar AwardHonor RollFranklin B. Walter Scholarship National Honors Society
Future Plans: Trine University
Extracurriculars: First Presbyterian Church Youth GroupSpanish ClubSADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions)Art ClubStudent CouncilVarsity TennisVarsity Track and FieldLady Pilot Basketball
Favorite Quote: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Philippians 4:13
Favorite Memory:
Advice To Future Generations:
From: Love, Mom & Dad & Grandparents
Congratulations! We are so proud of you! Keep reaching for the stars and keep God in your heart! "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Philippians 4:13
