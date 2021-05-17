Kara Retcher

Ayersville High School

Accomplishments: Class of 2021 SalutatorianNational Honors SocietyMath TeamSpanish 3 Student of the Year Spanish 4 Student of the YearBiology Student of the YearEnglish Student of the year Academic Achievement AwardSoaring Scholar AwardHonor RollFranklin B. Walter Scholarship National Honors Society

Future Plans: Trine University

Extracurriculars: First Presbyterian Church Youth GroupSpanish ClubSADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions)Art ClubStudent CouncilVarsity TennisVarsity Track and FieldLady Pilot Basketball

Favorite Quote: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Philippians 4:13

Favorite Memory:

Advice To Future Generations:

From: Love, Mom & Dad & Grandparents

Congratulations! We are so proud of you! Keep reaching for the stars and keep God in your heart! "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Philippians 4:13

