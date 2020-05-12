Kaelyb Hile

Graduates Name: Kaelyb Hile

School: Garaway Virtual Academy

Accomplishments: HVAC-R certification.

Future Plans: Continue to work at Filling Home in Napoleon, Ohio.

Favorite Quote: You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. Dr. Seuss

Favorite Memory: Fun times with friends

Advice To Future Generations: Don't let anyone tell you that you can't do something, and when they do, prove them wrong!

