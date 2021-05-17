Kaeli Bustos

Paulding High School
Accomplishments: Scholar Athlete, Honors Graduate,Getting into Defiance College
Future Plans: Attending Defiance College to major in Forensic Science
Extracurriculars: Softball, Volleyball
Favorite Quote: Good players inspire themselves great players inspire others
Favorite Memory: Upsetting setting Fairview in Volleyball during the District Semifinals my Senior year
Advice To Future Generations:
From: Dad and Mom
Congratulations Kaeli!! We are so proud of you!! Can’t wait to see what the future holds for you! Love Dad, Mom, Laci and Jax
