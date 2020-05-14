Kaela Lucas

Graduate's Name: Kaela Lucas

School: Paulding High School

Accomplishments: Graduating with a GPA of 3.972

Future plans: Attend Northwest State for nursing then go on for BSN after getting in to the job field.

Extracurriculars: Volleyball (9,10)

Softball (9,10,11 - REALLY missing it this year)

Favorite quote: “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them” Walt Disney

Favorite memory: Hitting my first homerun on the last game of the season against Lincolnview my junior year playing varsity softball.

Advice to future generations: Enjoy your high school years. They go by quick and you will miss them when it’s all done and over with.

Parents' Names: Kenny and Stephanie Thomas Emmanuel Lucas

Load comments