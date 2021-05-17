Jourdyn Paige Crosser

Hicksville

Accomplishments:

Future Plans: BGSU

Extracurriculars:

Favorite Quote:

Favorite Memory:

Advice To Future Generations:

From: Grandmaa & Papa Crosser

We are so proud of you! We will always be there for you and love you lots!!❤❤

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments