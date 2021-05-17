Joseph Melia

Tinora

Accomplishments: THS golf team Fr-Sr, 3 year letterman, built my own computer, largest collection of empty (or not) water bottles under my bed.

Future Plans: US Air Force

Extracurriculars: Gaming, golf, random facts, and again, gaming.

Favorite Quote:

Favorite Memory: Riding the school bus for the first time and telling Mom and Dad “No seatbelts!”

Advice To Future Generations:

From: Mom, Dad, Lauren, Brette, Cody, Grampa and everyone else

Congratulations, Joe, you did it! We’re so proud of you and look forward to see what your future holds as you begin your journey with the Air Force. We love you very much!

