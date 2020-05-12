Johnny Ceballos

Graduates Name: Johnny Ceballos

School: Defiance Senior High School

Accomplishments: Johnny was an Honor Roll student.

Future Plans: Johnny will be attending BGSU majoring in Marine Biology.

Extracurriculars: Johnny played baseball his freshman and Sophomore year. He also played football his junior and senior year.

Favorite Quote: The sun never sets on a badass. - Coach Greiwe

Favorite Memory: Beating Napoleon in football my junior year.

Advice To Future Generations: Don’t be soft.

