Graduates Name: Johnny Ceballos
School: Defiance Senior High School
Accomplishments: Johnny was an Honor Roll student.
Future Plans: Johnny will be attending BGSU majoring in Marine Biology.
Extracurriculars: Johnny played baseball his freshman and Sophomore year. He also played football his junior and senior year.
Favorite Quote: The sun never sets on a badass. - Coach Greiwe
Favorite Memory: Beating Napoleon in football my junior year.
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t be soft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.