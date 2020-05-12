Johnny Burdine lll

Graduates Name: Johnny Burdine lll

School: Ayersville

Future Plans: Johnny plans to attend Northwest State and major in business management and film/video

Extracurriculars: Coaching Football , Archery , Fishing , hunting and spending time with family

Favorite Quote: With God all things are possible!

Favorite Memory: Coaching junior high football with coach Davenport

Advice To Future Generations: Always put God first and never give up!

