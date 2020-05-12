Graduates Name: Johnny Burdine lll
School: Ayersville
Future Plans: Johnny plans to attend Northwest State and major in business management and film/video
Extracurriculars: Coaching Football , Archery , Fishing , hunting and spending time with family
Favorite Quote: With God all things are possible!
Favorite Memory: Coaching junior high football with coach Davenport
Advice To Future Generations: Always put God first and never give up!
