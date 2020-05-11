Graduates Name: Jazzlyn Wilson
School: Ayersville High School
Accomplishments: Letter in cheerleading, letter in band, field commander.
Future Plans: Attend Bowling Geeen State University to study in the dentistry field.
Extracurriculars: Three years Cheer, four years marching band, two years Jazz band, four years concert band, four years softball, FCCLA, quiz bowl,
Favorite Quote: Let me eat my breakfast and then I will conquer the world.
Favorite Memory: All the little is what makes the best memory.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't be the one to stay home from homecoming.
