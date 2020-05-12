Jasmyn M Justice

School: Defiance High School

Accomplishments: Honor roll all four years

2nd place at state DECA competition

Future Plans: Go to Northwest State to become a registered nurse.

Extracurriculars: Volleyball for two years

Swim for one year

DECA for two years

Favorite Quote: “The key to being happy is knowing you have the power to choose what to accept and what to let go.”

Favorite Memory: Going to Costa Rica with my Spanish class.

Advice To Future Generations: Be kind, everyone is fighting their own battles that they may not show.

