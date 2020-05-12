Graduates Name: Jasmyn M Justice
School: Defiance High School
Accomplishments: Honor roll all four years
2nd place at state DECA competition
Future Plans: Go to Northwest State to become a registered nurse.
Extracurriculars: Volleyball for two years
Swim for one year
DECA for two years
Favorite Quote: “The key to being happy is knowing you have the power to choose what to accept and what to let go.”
Favorite Memory: Going to Costa Rica with my Spanish class.
Advice To Future Generations: Be kind, everyone is fighting their own battles that they may not show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.