Jalynn N. Parrett

Paulding High School
Accomplishments: Earned Honors Diploma, State FFA Degree, Scholar athlete award every sports season throughout HS.
Future Plans: To attend the University of Findlay for Physical Therapy
Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Basketball, Softball, FFA, Drama Dept, & NHS
Favorite Quote: This was nothing like High School Musical!
Favorite Memory: Getting to participate in every activity with my best friends.
Advice To Future Generations: Work hard, play hard, have no regrets!
From: Mom, Dad, Jocelynn, & Janae
Sis, You always make us proud and we cannot wait to watch you make your dreams come true! We love you always & forever!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.