Jalynn N. Parrett

Paulding High School

Accomplishments: Earned Honors Diploma, State FFA Degree, Scholar athlete award every sports season throughout HS.

Future Plans: To attend the University of Findlay for Physical Therapy

Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Basketball, Softball, FFA, Drama Dept, & NHS

Favorite Quote: This was nothing like High School Musical!

Favorite Memory: Getting to participate in every activity with my best friends.

Advice To Future Generations: Work hard, play hard, have no regrets!

From: Mom, Dad, Jocelynn, & Janae

Sis, You always make us proud and we cannot wait to watch you make your dreams come true! We love you always & forever!

