Graduates Name: Jaden Sepeda
School: Defiance High School
Accomplishments: Made the Honor roll all year, Made Honors District 1 Choir Contest, Got a 1 on solo and ensemble contest, Best defensive lineman award
Future Plans: Attending to Northwest state to earn my Associates degree in Business. Then Transfer to BGSU.
Extracurriculars: Football, Track & Field, DECA, Choir, Spanish Club
Favorite Quote: Motivation is a moment...mindset is forever-Jaden Sepeda
Favorite Memory: Home Football games. Prom 2019
Advice To Future Generations: Take your time. Enjoy every moment.
