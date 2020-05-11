Jaden Sepeda

Graduates Name: Jaden Sepeda

School: Defiance High School

Accomplishments: Made the Honor roll all year, Made Honors District 1 Choir Contest, Got a 1 on solo and ensemble contest, Best defensive lineman award

Future Plans: Attending to Northwest state to earn my Associates degree in Business. Then Transfer to BGSU.

Extracurriculars: Football, Track & Field, DECA, Choir, Spanish Club

Favorite Quote: Motivation is a moment...mindset is forever-Jaden Sepeda

Favorite Memory: Home Football games. Prom 2019

Advice To Future Generations: Take your time. Enjoy every moment.

Load comments