Graduates Name: Holly Sandees

School: Antwerp Local

Future Plans: Attending University Of Saint Francis in Ft.Wayne Indiana, for Surgical Technology.

Extracurriculars: Varsity Cheerleader for grade 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory was winning second place at state for cheerleading my junior year.

Advice To Future Generations: Cherish everything about your senior year. Take nothing for granted.

