Graduates Name: Holly Sandees
Profile Photo: true
School: Antwerp Local
Future Plans: Attending University Of Saint Francis in Ft.Wayne Indiana, for Surgical Technology.
Extracurriculars: Varsity Cheerleader for grade 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory was winning second place at state for cheerleading my junior year.
Advice To Future Generations: Cherish everything about your senior year. Take nothing for granted.
