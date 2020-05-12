Hannah Keegan

Graduates Name: Hannah Keegan

School: Hicksville High School

Accomplishments: Hannah has been in Softball, Archery and on the Academic Team. She also has attended Four County Career Center in the Auto Technology program and will graduate with several ASE certifications.

Future Plans: Hannah's future plans will be continuing to be in the work force and being a new mommy

Extracurriculars: Hannah enjoys spending time with her daughter, boyfriend Keenan, friends and family.

Load comments