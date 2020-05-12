Graduates Name: Hannah Keegan
School: Hicksville High School
Accomplishments: Hannah has been in Softball, Archery and on the Academic Team. She also has attended Four County Career Center in the Auto Technology program and will graduate with several ASE certifications.
Future Plans: Hannah's future plans will be continuing to be in the work force and being a new mommy
Extracurriculars: Hannah enjoys spending time with her daughter, boyfriend Keenan, friends and family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.