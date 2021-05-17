Haley Rachelle Celestino

Tinora High School
Accomplishments: 4.0 throughout my high school career.
Future Plans: Attend The Ohio State University
Extracurriculars: I participated in volunteer groups inside and outside of school. I am president of the Nation Honors Society, and section leader for the Concert Chorale.
Favorite Quote:
Favorite Memory:
Advice To Future Generations:
From: Rudy and Darlene Celestino
Congratulations, we are very proud of your accomplishments throughout your school career. We know you will do great in your future endeavors. Good luck at The Ohio State University O-H. Love, mom and dad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.