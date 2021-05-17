Haley Rachelle Celestino

Tinora High School

Accomplishments: 4.0 throughout my high school career.

Future Plans: Attend The Ohio State University

Extracurriculars: I participated in volunteer groups inside and outside of school. I am president of the Nation Honors Society, and section leader for the Concert Chorale.

Favorite Quote:

Favorite Memory:

Advice To Future Generations:

From: Rudy and Darlene Celestino

Congratulations, we are very proud of your accomplishments throughout your school career. We know you will do great in your future endeavors. Good luck at The Ohio State University O-H. Love, mom and dad.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments