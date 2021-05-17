Gunner David Kaylor

Fairview High School - Four County Career Center

Accomplishments: Business Professional of America 4th place Junior year and 3rd place Senior year in Payroll Accounting. National qualifier both years for Payroll Accounting

Future Plans: Study Accounting to be either a CPA or Forsenic Accountant

Extracurriculars: Fairview Football and Business Professionals of America Club

Favorite Quote: God will take me when he wants, have as much fun as I can

Favorite Memory: Too many from football practice and games to pick just one. It was a great run

Advice To Future Generations: Don't let the fear of failure hold you back from going for your dreams.

From: Dad, Mom and Gage

Words can’t express how proud we are of the young man you have become. Your family looks forward to watching you exceed all of your dreams. As you continue your journey and approach new chapters in your life, stay true to who are, and whatever comes your way…Keep smiling. We love you so very much,

